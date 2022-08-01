Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
The fifth annual domestic worker survey by SweepSouth has unsurprisingly revealed the uncertainties of being a domestic worker.
The report which surveyed 7 500 respondents, highlighted the economic and financial pressures faced by domestic workers.
The report also showed domestic workers have been impacted by the Covid pandemic, and how many workers lost their jobs because employers could no longer afford to pay them.
According to its SweepSouth, it estimates that around 100 000 female domestic workers and 25 000 male domestic workers have lost their jobs in the last year.
Sadly, we are able to show as many expected that there would still be a continued impact but obviously spiraling inflation and other factors have no conspired to make life even more difficult for a recovery, post-Covid.Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth
There's definitely increasing desperation, increasing numbers looking for work.Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at Sweepsouth
Listen to the audio below.
