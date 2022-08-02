SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games





CAPE TOWN - Michaela Whitebooi won the gold medal in the judo women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.

'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!'



Great job, Michaela Witbooi - #B2022 Judo 48kg champion - halala.



Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/ZNTogbdBSt — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022

Charne Griesel won the bronze medal in the judo women's 52kg final.

BRONZE in the bag for #TeamSA!



Relive the moment when Charne Griesel wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's #B2022 Judo 52kg event.



Stellar work, Charne.#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/s8GYm6tfvr — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022

Caitlin Rooskrantz won bronze in the uneven bars in the women's artistic apparatus final.

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing...



That proud moment when they call out your name on the podium to receive your medal - Halala!



Congrats, Caitlin - BRONZE in #B2022Gymanstics Uneven Bars. #TeamSA #B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/4FubNnm4oo — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022

In the pool, Team SA picked up three medals, with Christian Sadie finishing in third place in the men’s S7 50m freestyle final, while Erin Gallagher picked up silver in the women’s 100m butterfly final. Pieter Coetze finished second in the men’s 50m backstroke for the silver medal.

Team SA slipped into fifth place in the medal standings.

