SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
CAPE TOWN - Michaela Whitebooi won the gold medal in the judo women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.
'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!'— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022
Great job, Michaela Witbooi - #B2022 Judo 48kg champion - halala.
Take a bow, Mzansi! #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/ZNTogbdBSt
Charne Griesel won the bronze medal in the judo women's 52kg final.
BRONZE in the bag for #TeamSA!— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022
Relive the moment when Charne Griesel wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women's #B2022 Judo 52kg event.
Stellar work, Charne.#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/s8GYm6tfvr
Caitlin Rooskrantz won bronze in the uneven bars in the women's artistic apparatus final.
Ladies and gentlemen, introducing...— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022
That proud moment when they call out your name on the podium to receive your medal - Halala!
Congrats, Caitlin - BRONZE in #B2022Gymanstics Uneven Bars. #TeamSA #B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/4FubNnm4oo
In the pool, Team SA picked up three medals, with Christian Sadie finishing in third place in the men’s S7 50m freestyle final, while Erin Gallagher picked up silver in the women’s 100m butterfly final. Pieter Coetze finished second in the men’s 50m backstroke for the silver medal.
Team SA slipped into fifth place in the medal standings.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games
Source : @TeamSA2024/Twitter
More from Sport
Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA
Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa's president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham.Read More
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.Read More
Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.Read More
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.Read More
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games
Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.Read More
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach
During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.Read More
Commonwealth Games under way
Our UK Correspondent Gavin Grey chats to John Maytham about this year's Commonwealth Games which are in full swing.Read More
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night
A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.Read More
Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT
Africa’s first ever Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town next year, following a successful bid in Singapore in 2018.Read More