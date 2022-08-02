'DBE sets back infrastructure upgrades at schools '
The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has made amendments to the norms and standards for public school infrastructure - which will do away with the deadlines set for the department to deal with infrastructure issues at the schools.
This is despite basic infrastructure being critical in the learning environment.
The removal of the three-year deadlines prevents lawyers and civil society from holding government officials to account.
Senior attorney at Equal Education Law Centre, Tarryn Cooper-Bell said though there have been infrastructure improvements since the timeline regulation was passed in 2013, the deadline removal would be a setback.
As of November 2016, we should have had no schools with unreliable water supply, we should have had no schools with only pit latrines. Yet, we have these massive numbers still being prevalent - which just shows how important these timelines are because if the department is not going to abide by these timelines, something needs to be done about it and they need to be held accountable.Tarryn Cooper-Bell, senior attorney at Equal Education Law Centre
This article first appeared on 702 : 'DBE sets back infrastructure upgrades at schools '
