'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'
-Energy analysts say government's plans to add 2000MW onto the grid is not sufficient
-Government must tackle Eskom's maintenance plan
-Concerns over the Eskom crisis being politicised by ministers
_
Energy analysts believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to add almost 2000 megawatts of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months is not enough to address the persistent load shedding in the short term.
On Monday, cabinet ministers in the economic cluster held a joint briefing to shed light on the government's plans to intervene in the current energy crisis.
South Africa has had its worst round of rolling blackout in years, with Eskom elevating power cuts to stage six in June and July.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the government had made regulatory exemptions and the 2000 megawatts would come from independent power producers, in the form of wind and solar power.
The government was also negotiating with neighbouring countries to get access to surplus power.
With Eskom facing a shortage of 6000 MW of power, analysts are skeptical whether this plan will have any real impact.
Africa Melane spoke to Hartmut Winkler, the professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg about the government's energy plans.
2000 megawatts is not enough because it's only in certain parts of the day and not in the evening - when you need it most. 2000 megawatts of renewable power amounts to one stage of load shedding. But I suppose there's very little else they can do as they admitted this crisis will be with us for another two years.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Minister Gordhan said in two years' time we will be fine. I don't think that will be the case. There will still be a risk of load shedding. I hope there will be less risk of stage six and we just have stage one or two.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
The power utility has blamed the recent blackouts on a lack of funding for maintenance. Y
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he would seek more funding to assist the company. But the other issue is the fast-tracking of approval processes for maintenance tenders, which often go unchecked.
One does not want to do away with the approval process all together as that's partly what got Eskom into trouble. They've also been talking about various subcontracts from coal to toilet paper. They know many of these contracts are overinflated and these suppliers tend to abuse the system.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
They are going to have to try to cut costs. There's almost an industry living off Eskom and abusing the power they have by inflating prices.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
At a political level, there remains a divide in the economic cluster as to how to deal with the energy crisis.
The power struggle between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been a huge stumbling block in fixing the Eskom crisis.
Minister Mantashe seems to promote the coal, gas and nuclear interest. And Minister Gordhan is more closely aligned with the president in expanding the role of renewables. Mantashe has said he still sees the decommissioned coal plants being turned into gas hubs. But ultimately, he accepts we need to get the next round of renewables up and running.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
When challenged about this, Mantashe always said he's not against renewables and that he's been implementing the government plan. But on the other hand, he's always been slow. The renewable programme is two years behind schedule. Whether this gas [state-owned gas company] is going to happen, I have my doubts. But at least yesterday, they were speaking in one voice as the energy crisis must not be politicised.Hartmut Winkler, professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Scroll up for the interview.
