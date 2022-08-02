Basic income grant, pie in the sky for SA: Busisiwe Mavuso
With 12.4 million people in the country in desperate need of government financial support, a basic income grant could be a solution.
But how sustainable is this grant to the country and the people who need it?
According to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, it is not sustainable.
She said the government was misguided in its approach to the grant because it entailed cutting expenditure, raising taxes and issuing more debt.
Mavuso wondered how the state could reduce expenditure with an already tight fiscal budget.
She said the proposed funding solution for the grant would destabilise the country's economy.
Instead, Mavuso explained, the government should focus on accountability and dealing with the issue of massive corruption costing the country billions.
[Corruption] runs so deep and it runs so high. So, dealing with the corruption in the current environment, for me, would need a reset button. It really needs a decisive government that is actually willing to take people out of their jobs and to take a no-nonsense approach to corruption. At the moment, we're not seeing that.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
The solution, thus, should be on economic growth so that government evades another repeat of the 2021 July unrests.
We should be focusing on what we need to do to grow the economy. A growing economy, Refilwe, is the answer: it creates employment, it reduces poverty but it also generates taxable revenue that fills the state corpus and enables it to spend sustainable social priorities.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Listen to the full interview above.
More from Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated
Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and national government.Read More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.Read More
Police on high alert in Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.Read More
What is space debris? And what happens when it lands on earth?
Lester Kiewit speaks to University of Cape Town (UCT) Space system engineer, Ani Vermeulen, about Space debris.Read More
Traffic cops catch 4 men siphoning diesel from parked truck
The four men were caught in the audacious act of stealing diesel from a parked truck while the driver was sleeping.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More