Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola announced the police's plan to get violent crime under control in South Africa on Monday.
The plan entails all provinces conducting simultaneous blitz operations with hive stability and combat operations, coordinated searches and intelligence-driven multidisciplinary disruptive operations.
The shows real movement in strategic thinking and direction in the South African Police Service (Saps), said author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.
For Stuurman, this tactic towards operational and effective leadership from Masemola may be an indication that the police force is on the right track - especially with the commissioner seeming to lean more towards a bureaucratic leadership that is decisively more politically neutral.
The Saps has been in desperate need of a bureaucrat - somebody who is uninterested in the politics and the back-and-forth with Bheki Cele, but is really interested in the nuts and bolts and the technical side of leading a very, very large institution.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
If all of these plans together work in the way that I think Masemola envisions that they will, we may see a turn around.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
I'm glad to see more of a focus on their work as opposed to the politics of their work but, really, only time will tell how much Masemola, himself, can change the culture that already exists, unfortunately, in the institution.Ziyanda Stuurman, author and safety security analyst
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : GCIS
