City of Cape Town clamps down on fraudulent event permits





The City of Cape Town's events permit office has recently been made aware of event organisers who have been found in possession of fraudulent event permits.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, said this gave the city a bad name and threatened 35,000 livelihoods in the events sector.

Every event where somebody is injured, or something bad happens like that, or when crime runs out of control and problems occur - gives the city as an events destination a bad name. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I’m afraid fraud has become more common in our society. There's an overall collapse of moral compass but there are forms of misconduct and criminal behaviour. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Offenders will be charged with prison time and/or fraud depending on which aspects of the city’s by-laws were contravened, he said.

