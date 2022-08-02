Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations





Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation, warned United Nations secretary general António Guterres at a nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New York on Monday.

“We have been extraordinarily lucky so far,” said Guterres.

“But luck is not a strategy. The world faces a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the cold war.”

© kreml/123rf.com

RELATED: We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN

Attendees of the conference urged Russia to stop its “dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour”.

Russia put its nuclear forces on alert shortly after it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The world is a mistake away from nuclear war… one misunderstanding away from pushing the button… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent