Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA





Michaela Whitebooi proudly sang her heart out at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday after winning the Judo women’s 48kg category.

Whitebooi's historic gold medal win took Team South Africa’s gold medal tally up to five, triumphing over India’s 2014 Commonwealth silver medallist Shushila Likmabam.

Her teammate Charne Griesel won the 52kg bronze medal.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa’s president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham.

Hlasho said Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ and it was written all over her face.

She was excited, she was over the moon, she could not stop crying. Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa President

He added that Whitebooi was one of the most dedicated, consistent, and focused athletes he has ever come across.

She embodies what sports is supposed to be about, which is empowering young people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, said Hlasho.

Michaela is what one would’ve hoped for, given where she comes from. Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa President

