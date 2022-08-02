Traffic cops catch 4 men siphoning diesel from parked truck





City of Cape Town traffic officers in Parow caught four diesel thieves red-handed on Monday.

They came across four suspects in the act of siphoning diesel from a parked truck.

The driver was asleep while the thieves helped themselves to the fuel.

Image credit: City of Cape Town

The suspects had drained about 125 litres of diesel by the time officers came across the scene.

Officers recovered drums and pipes used to extract the diesel.

They also impounded a Toyota Quantum that the suspects used.

The four men - aged 26, 28, 31 and 39 - were arrested and taken to Parow Police Station.

