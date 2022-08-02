What is space debris? And what happens when it lands on earth?
One morning you could wake up to find a piece of space equipment behind your house. Would you know what to do with it? Probably not.
Space system engineer Ani Vermeulen explains what is Space debris is. Speaking to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit, she also details how space debris is regulated.
Space junk, or space debris, is a piece of machinery or debris left by astronauts in space. It can either refer to big objects, such as dead satellites that have failed, or paint flecks that have fallen off a rocket.
Vermeulen says states are responsible for damage caused by their space debris in other countries. The United Nations (UN) has established an Outer Space Treaty to regulate and govern space activities.
Vermeulen advises people should not touch space junk found on land, as it can be harmful.
There are five international treaties that governs international space laws, and this particular treaty has two principles that are in effect; firstly, you need to understand that everything in space is governed by concept of states, so a state is responsible for any activities that happens within its nations whether they mandate it or not.Ani Vermeulen, Space system engineer - University of Cape Town
In this case, states are liable for damage caused by their space objects and states need to avoid harmful contamination of space.Ani Vermeulen , Space system engineer - University of Cape Town
There are two major concerns when space debris hits the earth, the first is rocket fuel and lot of rockets and boosters used a fuel called hydrogen, which is highly toxic to people. If it is part of a booster or a fuel tank, it is important for people not to go near space debris because those chemicals leak to the air, cause obnoxious gases and if you touch it, you can get it on your hands and skin which can be very dangerous.Ani Vermeulen, Space system engineer - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/forplayday/forplayday1602/forplayday160200088/52310068-international-space-station-with-astronauts-over-the-planet-earth-.jpg
