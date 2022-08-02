Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.
The warning has been given with concerns about generation capacity.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 2, 2022
Due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding might be implemented at short
notice between 16:00 and 24:00 over the next three days pic.twitter.com/MF8L5BJaIy
It said that there had been a delay in returning generation units to service at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations.
There has also been the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at the Majuba power station.
However, some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days.
This article first appeared on EWN : Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes
The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results.Read More
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows
Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus.Read More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Domestic workers and employer compliance - What you need to know
Pippa Hudson spoke to advocate and legal director, Tertius Wessels, about the challenges employers faced when trying to comply with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.Read More
Data reveals uncertainty of being a domestic worker in SA as thousands lose jobs
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Luke Kannemeyer, Chief Operating Officer at SweepsouthRead More
More from Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated
Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and national government.Read More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Mandy Weiner spoke to Amnesty International spokesperson Genevieve Quintal.Read More
Police on high alert in Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.Read More
What is space debris? And what happens when it lands on earth?
Lester Kiewit speaks to University of Cape Town (UCT) Space system engineer, Ani Vermeulen, about Space debris.Read More
Traffic cops catch 4 men siphoning diesel from parked truck
The four men were caught in the audacious act of stealing diesel from a parked truck while the driver was sleeping.Read More
City of Cape Town clamps down on fraudulent event permits
Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman about National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola's plan to reduce violent crime by focusing on the enforcement of legislation.Read More