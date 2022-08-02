



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

The warning has been given with concerns about generation capacity.

#POWERALERT1



Due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding might be implemented at short

notice between 16:00 and 24:00 over the next three days pic.twitter.com/MF8L5BJaIy — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 2, 2022

It said that there had been a delay in returning generation units to service at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations.

There has also been the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at the Majuba power station.

However, some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days.

This article first appeared on EWN : Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice