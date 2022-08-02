Streaming issues? Report here
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge

2 August 2022 12:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Shoplifting
Inflation
New York City
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The most desperate and vulnerable – even in New York - are suffering.

Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

Inflation is leading to a spike in shoplifting in New York City, with spam and butter being the prime targets.

Some stores have resorted to locking up these two products specifically in see-through “loss-prevention boxes”.

US inflation reached 9.1% in June, its highest level in 40 years.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:46).

It’s a shocking image… It looks like a Jeff Koons artwork… to see a tin of spam [in a theft-prevention box] …

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

When your baby is hungry, or your family is hungry… people do things that they normally wouldn’t do…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



Share this:
