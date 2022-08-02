How to become a solar PV technician
Solar panel usage is becoming increasingly popular as the world moves to renewable energy as a source for electricity.
This fast paced nature of this movement has the potential for the consumers hiring people who are not trained to work with solar power.
That is where the Green Card Programme comes along.
The programme upskills electricians to be able to safely and compliantly install solar power to consumers.
For those concerned about what could happen should something go wrong with the installations, the programme has a red card principle that will flag the problem in the system from which assistance will be provided.
SAPVIA is an independent and voluntary association. There's no statutory requirement for you to join it but to become an electrician and be a registered person as it's called by the act. You have to be registered with the Department of Labor and have your proper qualifications. We are currently busy from industry and the ECA busy working, then, to integrate these so that we get the proper electricians on board and onto the system as well.DeVilliers Botha, member of management committee - SAPVIA
Listen to the full interview above.
