Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
The lives lost in Tembisa are a solemn reminder of the brutal deaths of Andries Tatane and Mthokozisi Ntumba.
This is according to Amnesty International spokesperson, Genevieve Quintal, who is calling for proper investigations into the people responsible for the death of four people in Tembisa.
Violent protests brought the township to a standstill on Monday, resulting in torched municipal buildings, vehicles - and four casualties.
Angry residents barricaded streets demonstrating their frustrations over high electricity costs and municipal bills.
Quintal said fatalities in situations like this go unchallenged with no real consequences for perpetrators.
It brings to light on how public order policing is being done in South Africa, she said.
If we go back to the Farlam Commission to Marikana there has always been this big debate about public order policing.Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson
Police are getting proper public order training, how are they getting overwhelmed?Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson
Listen to the full audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths
Source : @motso_modise/Twitter
More from Local
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated
Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and national government.Read More
‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests
Mandy Weiner interviews Ekhuruleni’s MMC of safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, on how the municipality is responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.Read More
Police on high alert in Tembisa
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa, for the latest on Tembisa which was rocked by protests on Monday.Read More
What is space debris? And what happens when it lands on earth?
Lester Kiewit speaks to University of Cape Town (UCT) Space system engineer, Ani Vermeulen, about Space debris.Read More
Traffic cops catch 4 men siphoning diesel from parked truck
The four men were caught in the audacious act of stealing diesel from a parked truck while the driver was sleeping.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns power cuts may be implemented at short notice
Eskom has warned that due to the shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 power cuts may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.Read More
City of Cape Town clamps down on fraudulent event permits
Lester Kiewit spoke to Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Fannie Masemola has ace up his sleeve for policing in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to author and safety and security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman about National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola's plan to reduce violent crime by focusing on the enforcement of legislation.Read More