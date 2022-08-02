



The lives lost in Tembisa are a solemn reminder of the brutal deaths of Andries Tatane and Mthokozisi Ntumba.

This is according to Amnesty International spokesperson, Genevieve Quintal, who is calling for proper investigations into the people responsible for the death of four people in Tembisa.

Violent protests brought the township to a standstill on Monday, resulting in torched municipal buildings, vehicles - and four casualties.

Angry residents barricaded streets demonstrating their frustrations over high electricity costs and municipal bills.

Quintal said fatalities in situations like this go unchallenged with no real consequences for perpetrators.

It brings to light on how public order policing is being done in South Africa, she said.

If we go back to the Farlam Commission to Marikana there has always been this big debate about public order policing. Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson

Police are getting proper public order training, how are they getting overwhelmed? Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International spokesperson

This article first appeared on 702 : Amnesty International calls for swift action against culprits of Tembisa deaths