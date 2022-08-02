Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows
Independent cinemas are dying out, but the Labia Theatre – one of the last remaining ones – is still hanging on.
The Labia opened in 1949 as a theatre for the performing arts.
In 1975, it started showing films.
By 1989, the Labia was exclusively concentrating on cinema.
Six years ago, The Labia, using outdated technology, almost went out of business.
A crowdfunding campaign by its loyal patrons was wildly successful and The Labia went digital.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus (scroll up to listen).
We’re selling out many shows. We have a very supportive audience… We’re very lucky… We’re back to full houses…Ludi Kraus, owner - Labia Theatre
Some overseas people when they arrive at the Labia are disappointed to see that it’s not a porn house… It was Princess Labia who opened the theatre in 1949, hence The Labia carries her name.Ludi Kraus, owner - Labia Theatre
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Labia_Theatre#/media/File:Labia_Theatre,_Cape_Town_(8490360519).jpg
