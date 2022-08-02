Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows





Independent cinemas are dying out, but the Labia Theatre – one of the last remaining ones – is still hanging on.

The Labia opened in 1949 as a theatre for the performing arts.

In 1975, it started showing films.

By 1989, the Labia was exclusively concentrating on cinema.

Image credit: Ben Sutherland (https://www.flickr.com/people/60179301@N00)

Six years ago, The Labia, using outdated technology, almost went out of business.

A crowdfunding campaign by its loyal patrons was wildly successful and The Labia went digital.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus (scroll up to listen).

We’re selling out many shows. We have a very supportive audience… We’re very lucky… We’re back to full houses… Ludi Kraus, owner - Labia Theatre