‘Well-coordinated and orchestrated’ - Ekhuruleni MMC on Tembisa protests





Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell responded to the protests that shut down Tembisa on Monday, calling it an orchestrated attempt to render the township ungovernable.

Several municipal buildings and vehicles were set alight, and four people were killed amid the violent demonstrations over high electricity prices.

Mandy Weiner interviewed Ekhuruleni’s Safety MMC Letlhogonolo Moseki about how the municipality was responding to the protests that broke out in Tembisa.

Moseki said the demonstrations were criminal, sponsored by a "third hand" and not related to legitimate service delivery concerns.

From where we are this is well-coordinated, well-orchestrated by some third force elements which we are currently infiltrating. Letlhogonolo Moseki, City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety

The situation in Tembisa is currently under control, however, infrastructure damage is extensive, he says.

We’ve got millions and millions of rands that have been lost as a result of yesterday’s activities. Letlhogonolo Moseki, City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety

