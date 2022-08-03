Port of Cape Town chaplain asks for help to reopen Mission to Seafarers





Cape Town is a quintessential port city, where seafarers disembark and experience the city after months at sea.

It’s a lonely life, far away from home and loved ones. Seafarers often face many hardships as they transport 90% of the world’s goods.

Mission to Seafarers, through alliances around the world, offers seafarers a home from home, an opportunity to communicate with loved ones, as well as rest and relaxation while in port.

The Mission to Seafarers ensures the spiritual and physical well-being of seafarers. The mission also assists them with social justice issues where necessary.

But the Cape Town venue, which was previously located within Table Bay Harbour, has been closed for years.

Now, Mission to Seafarers wants to reopen this important service in Cape Town, even if it is from a converted shipping container.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Father Rico Talisic, Port Chaplain of Stella Maris Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

The mission dates back to 1854… It was an initiative of Lady Angela Coutts, who witnessed the plight of seafarers stranded in Cape Town… Father Rico Talisic, Port Chaplain - Stella Maris Cape Town

Sadly, last year the centre was closed permanently, because of the COVID-19 pandemic… We are in contact with Transnet… to get another building… We would like to re-establish and invite other churches to get involved… Father Rico Talisic, Port Chaplain - Stella Maris Cape Town