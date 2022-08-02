People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated
CAPE TOWN - People living on Cape Town's Central Train Line could soon be relocated to more suitable land.
Groups that have been living along train lines in Langa and Philippi have been in negotiations with the City of Cape Town and national government. The communities have been occupying spaces near train stations since the hard COVID-19 lockdowns.
Community leader Loyiso Nkohla said he hopes government will stick to its promises. "We don't trust anything that the government will say. We demand that there must be a paper trail in a form of social combat. Discussion on the social combat document where we have made some submission we have demanded that if the City of Cape Town say that they are going to do 1,2,3 we want that in writing," he said.
