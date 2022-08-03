City of Cape Town plans to take over passenger rail services





The City of Cape Town plans to take over the suburban passenger rail, in the hopes of re-establishing a transport network. Railway infrastructure in the province was ravaged by vandalism and theft during the two years of lockdown.

Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport, explained that the city’s feasibility study is being carried out. The study will determine the extent of damage, the cost of infrastructure repair, and efforts needed to regain security and optimal function.

He added that the study will be conducted over a three-year period, but that could be cut in half should they have the support and assistance of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Metrorail, and the transport department.

The city plans to include the taxi industry in the initiative as well as the private sector.

The white paper speaks very clearly to those municipalities or local governments that are able to run passenger rail within the confines of the municipality should be able to do so if they are capable. Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

There’s definitely a very positive relationship at this stage between ourselves and the ministry of transport. I’m confident that they are also keen to see a solution which sees the white paper on rail manifested, where municipalities and private sector step in where possible, to run a functional rail service. Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

