NMB not likely to implement water restrictions akin to load shedding





The water crisis in the dams supplying Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) with consumable water looms large.

The decreasing dam levels have been a result of the extreme drought conditions the metro has experienced over the past two years.

This paves the way for the supply of water to reach the so-called day zero - where taps are expected to run dry.

The water level of the dams feeding Nelson Mandela Bay is sitting at 15.1%, a slight improvement since 25 June.

NMB director of water distribution, Joseph Tsatsire, says residents are currently consuming 265 megaliters a day.

However, for the prevention of day zero, the threshold of consumption needs to be 230 megaliters.

This means that the municipality has overridden the threshold by 30 megalitres.

NMB urges residents to reduce their daily consumption of water to 50 kiloliters.

Though the metro continues to face the possibility of a complete drought, Tsatsire says they will not resort to implementing a strategy that would see a restriction of water consumption akin to load shedding.

Tsatsire further explains that this is an unsustainable solution that ends up consuming more water in the long run.

In fact, you actually increase your consumption because once you open [the valves], there is people hoarding water and putting [it] into storage - which actually increases your peaks. Again, from a system point of view, it actually causes unstable conditions because you are opening and closing valves and you end up with air in the system. Tsatsire, director of water distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay

