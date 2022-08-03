Women should have annual holistic health checkups
"Prevention is better than cure".
We all know the old proverb, yet many of us take a reactionary approach to our health.
Taking preventative health measures can decrease the risk of severe disease.
Regular health screenings are vital at different stages of our lives, especially for women.
As we mark Women's Month, Africa Melane spoke to Dr Mpume Zenda, a GP, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa about the importance of women getting screened annually.
From an early age, parents are encouraged to ensure that their children get the HBV vaccine.
The vaccine gives protection against the hepatitis B virus, which is a major cause of serious liver disease.
This is important before a girl becomes sexually active.
Two years after a girl's sexual debut, a pap smear is essential and can be done every two or three years.
The annual screening by your gynaecologist allows the doctor to look out for fibroids, cysts and to discuss sexual health and period problems.Dr Mpume Zenda, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa
Prior to the age of 40, it becomes vital for women to do regular mammograms. This can be done at home once a month, in addition to checkups at your gynaecologist.
Breast tissue changes over time. When we hit 40, the risk of breast cancer becomes greater. Someone who has a history of breast cancer is encouraged to have an ultra sound before 40 years, because they have more risk.Dr Mpume Zenda, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa
Women become more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases as they grow older.
It's advisable to visit your GP or a physician to check your blood pressure and cholesterol level.
An often overlooked part of women's health are mental health screenings. It's important to look out for signs of depression.
Dr Zenda advised women not to get discouraged if they do not have medical aid. These services are available in the public sector.
We often think there are no gynaecologists, but the best doctors come from the private sector. Do not hesitate because you do not have medical aid. All these screenings are for free in the public sector.Dr Mpume Zenda, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa
