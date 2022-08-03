Girl guides remain relevant for the development of SA's girls
Girl guides remain one of the best ways to equip girls with a variety of key skills to flourish in life.
Currently, the Cape West has 300 members and 100 adult volunteers.
The regional commissioner for Cape West Girl Guides, Katelijne Wademan, said that the numbers were on the rise.
Girl guides not only do outdoor activities but are also taught peer education and personal development skills - allowing the girls to learn many different skills during their membership.
However, in a country where gender-based violence is rampant, the safety of the girls is critical to consider when entrusting them to others.
Wademan said the said strict rules for the girl guides and adult volunteers were in place - including provision for sufficient adult support and oversight.
The environment that the girls are placed in is well-considered.
We do, unfortunately, have to decide where we go and what we go based on the environment we're going to put the girls in but, I think, that's a reality of life, in general... We do self-defence classes and things like that. So, we prepare everybody for whatever situation they're going to find themselves in.Katelijne Wademan, regional commissioner - Cape West Girl Guides
