Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant





Climate change and energy justice campaigner groundWork is calling for the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-fired power plant in Richards Bay.

The 3,000-megawatt power plant is Eskom's attempt at a potential solution to the country's ongoing energy crisis.

GroundWork argues that despite the desperate need for solutions to the crisis, a gas power plant is not a sustainable way forward because of its harmful impact on the environment and the people around it.

The impact it has on the environment is even worse than carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as the methane gas emitted from the plant is 84 times more powerful over a 20-year period.

The organisation argues that Eskom did not take this and the country's change in climate change assessments into consideration when conducting its climate impact studies, rendering it inadequate.

Though the probability of the success of the hearing is uncertain, groundWork's Avena Jacklin says that they are keen to hear the judge's decision after new evidence of the impact of fossil fuel production was presented to the court.

We are keen to hear the judge's decision particularly on the climate change assessment because there's new evidence that gas, and especially methane emissions and fossil fuels, in particular fossil fuel production, is impactful on the environment and does contribute to climate change. So, a lot of the assessments are changing. Avena Jacklin, campaigner - groundWork

