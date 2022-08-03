CoCT's 'Don’t mow, grow' initiative not yet policy but standard procedure





The City of Cape Town says their 'No mowing' initiative is not yet a policy but part of the city’s standard operating procedures.

The city annually implements mowing restrictions on specific areas during the agricultural season which starts in July/August and ends in November.

This aims to advance conservation efforts and protect the Cape Floral Region’s Fynbos and Renosterveld biomes.

Lester Kiewit interviews Patricia van der Ross - the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for community services and health.

Van der Ross said the restrictions on mowing apply to biodiverse areas, while residents have free rein in other areas.

Only in areas where we see the blommetjies growing and it is a biodiversity area, we have kind of highlighted those areas not to be cut. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for community services and health - City of Cape Town

After two years of being cramped up in homes and not being able to see this natural beauty it’s a beautiful sight if you drive down your mains and you see these beds of yellow, you can just smell the freshness in the air – who doesn’t want that? Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for community services and health - City of Cape Town

Mowing is suspended at a number of public spaces, greenbelts and road verges identified by the city’s team of horticulturalists.

