Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage
JOHANNESBURG - Stage two power cuts will return on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom has confirmed.
The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on both days.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The power cuts return after a run of almost two weeks without the rolling blackouts.
Eskom in a statement said that a delay in the return of a generation unit at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations as well as an unplanned outage of a unit each at Camden and Medupi and two units each at the Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations had exacerbated its capacity constraints.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2022
Due to the shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 - 24:00 this afternoon and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MrW4XgXYLy
"Together Medupi Unit 1 and Kusile Unit 2, as well as Koeberg Unit 2 account for more than 2300 megawatts of capacity and that, is indeed the reason we are having load shedding now. There are other units of course that have broken down or tripped over the past few days and all of these have contributed to the shortages we are having," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
