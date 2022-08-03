Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine
Russia says the United States is now “directly involved” in its war on Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces are making effective use of long-range US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
The US is sharing intelligence about the HIMARS attacks but is not providing direct targeting information, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.
RELATED: 'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'
“Ukraine has absolutely required supplies of weapons by Western allies in order to have any chance of repelling the Russian invasion and that includes the use of the American-made Himars artillery,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
“This game-changing battlefield device is very high-tech and all gizmo-ed up.”
HIMARS is far more accurate and has a longer range than anything the Russians have.
“Proxy war, or actual war?" asks Gilchrist.
"It still feels proxy."
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:17).
More from World
'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s
Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.Read More
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment
"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.Read More
McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More