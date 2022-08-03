LISTEN: Office of the Family Advocate can resolve co-parenting differences
Parents clashing on different ideas about raising their children is tough but can be even more difficult when they are no longer together.
Lester Kiewit spoke to the Office of the Family Advocate's (OFA) Shirin Ebrahim and Jana Gerber about the legal tools available for solving co-parenting disputes.
The OFA is a legal entity responsible for assisting conflicting parties to reach an agreement on issues of custody, access and guardianship.
The institution has a parenting plan but it is not a legally binding document unless a court makes an order.
The document can include care and contact instructions as well as maintenance, said Gerber.
The process of a parenting plan entails mediation, getting both parents around the table and - in terms of the Children’s Act - looking at the significant other in a child’s life. It is not a legally binding document until it is made an order of court.Jana Gerber, senior family advocate - Office of the Family Advocate
The professionals at the Office of the Family Advocate are trained to assist parties into reaching that agreement or into seeing solutions that will benefit the child as the centre of the parenting plan and focus on that relationship.Shirin Ebrahim, principal family advocate - Office of the Family Advocate
Listen to the full audio above.
