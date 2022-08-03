Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 3 August 2022 4:40 PM
SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India Veterinary wildlife specialist, Professor Adrian Tordiffe, chats to Pippa Hudson about relocating wild cheetahs to India. 3 August 2022 3:59 PM
What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'. 3 August 2022 2:49 PM
View all Local
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Someone just won R21.4 billion in a lottery – 3rd largest prize in history Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 3 August 2022 2:29 PM
Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday. 3 August 2022 9:59 AM
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India Veterinary wildlife specialist, Professor Adrian Tordiffe, chats to Pippa Hudson about relocating wild cheetahs to India. 3 August 2022 3:59 PM
LISTEN: Office of the Family Advocate can resolve co-parenting differences Lester Kiewit speaks to family advocates, Shirin Ebrahim and Jana Gerber, on the legal tools available for solving co-parenting di... 3 August 2022 1:54 PM
Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride... 3 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about... 3 August 2022 11:40 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa's president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham. 2 August 2022 11:50 AM
View all Sport
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. 2 August 2022 6:55 AM
View all Entertainment
'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 August 2022 1:35 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 August 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Freedom Front Plus
APARTHEID
Violence
Pieter Groenewald
ff+
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

How do we make apartheid an educational subject without inciting hatred or stoking racial tension?

A poster about the legacy of apartheid at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria has raised the ire of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

The poster says Black people, in addition to facing brutal violence from the police and army, had to deal with a lack of food, water, medical care and education.

Due to this, according to the government poster, communities used weapons and violence to protect themselves.

The poster also claims that violence has since become part of South Africans’ culture.

© moovstock/123rf.com

The FF+ says “we must not shy away from difficult discussions,” adding that the poster incites violence.

The party believes that educating the youth about apartheid is important but it maintained that the poster is problematic.

… it is misusing apartheid as a justification for violence… This poster says… violence is justified because of apartheid…

Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

Groenewald acknowledges the role of apartheid as an explanation for violence but says there are other causes as well.

… people are unemployed… many people still live in bad conditions and are still angry. People with too little money often live in the most violent communities. Who is to blame for that, 28 years after 1994?

Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

Why are people angry? Because they are unemployed! … Billions have been stolen from taxpayers, where services could have been provided…

Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

Lester Kiewit interviewed Groenewald - scroll up to listen.




3 August 2022 12:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Freedom Front Plus
APARTHEID
Violence
Pieter Groenewald
ff+
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review

More from Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

3 August 2022 4:40 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India

3 August 2022 3:59 PM

Veterinary wildlife specialist, Professor Adrian Tordiffe, chats to Pippa Hudson about relocating wild cheetahs to India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA

3 August 2022 2:49 PM

Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry

3 August 2022 2:41 PM

Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances

3 August 2022 2:35 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane

3 August 2022 2:11 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the African National Congress' Nomvula Mokonyane about the Krugersdorp gang rape and its potential link to illegal mining.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

3 August 2022 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT's 'Don’t mow, grow' initiative not yet policy but standard procedure

3 August 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Patricia van der Ross, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for community services and health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

3 August 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

3 August 2022 9:59 AM

The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst

29 July 2022 11:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing

29 July 2022 11:08 AM

What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

26 July 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino

21 July 2022 12:51 PM

Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference

1 August 2022 1:09 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

1 August 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto in tears in the wake of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be booted out of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba

30 July 2022 8:13 AM

Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst

29 July 2022 11:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries

28 July 2022 9:22 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to the African National Congress (ANC) staff representative committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, about unpaid salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

28 July 2022 7:37 PM

Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?

28 July 2022 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

27 July 2022 6:58 PM

Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Someone just won R21.4 billion in a lottery – 3rd largest prize in history

Business

What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA

Local

CoCT's 'Don’t mow, grow' initiative not yet policy but standard procedure

Local

EWN Highlights

A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp

3 August 2022 4:54 PM

WC Cosatu says their protest will go ahead on Thursday

3 August 2022 4:26 PM

Tembisa residents demand Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them

3 August 2022 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA