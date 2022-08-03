How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 3 August 2022 4:40 PM
Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Publi... 3 August 2022 2:41 PM
Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests. 3 August 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference. 1 August 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday. 3 August 2022 9:59 AM
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results. 2 August 2022 8:56 PM
View all Business
SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India Veterinary wildlife specialist, Professor Adrian Tordiffe, chats to Pippa Hudson about relocating wild cheetahs to India. 3 August 2022 3:59 PM
LISTEN: Office of the Family Advocate can resolve co-parenting differences Lester Kiewit speaks to family advocates, Shirin Ebrahim and Jana Gerber, on the legal tools available for solving co-parenting di... 3 August 2022 1:54 PM
Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride... 3 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why equal pay in men's and women's sport lies in sponsorship support Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Badgers Football Academy - Romaney Pinnock and editor of Bets Central - Carl Lewis, about... 3 August 2022 11:40 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
Michaela Whitebooi ‘wanted that gold’ - Judo SA Lester Kiewit interviewed Themba Hlasho, Judo South Africa's president on his team’s stellar performance in Birmingham. 2 August 2022 11:50 AM
View all Sport
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. 2 August 2022 6:55 AM
View all Entertainment
'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 August 2022 1:35 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 August 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

3 August 2022 12:38 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
China
BRICS
South Africa
Bruce Hong
Melanie Yap

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.

Chinese people descended on South Africa as political prisoners in the 1660s.

This is documented in the book Colour, Confusion, and Concession's .

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of the book, Melanie Yap, and Cape Talk's producer, Bruce Hong about the subject.

Yap's book details the history of how Chinese people came to South Africa.

Today, China and South Africa enjoy bilateral relations under BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - nations comprising major emerging economies.

Hong said that his mother migrated to South Africa after harsh living conditions in China, in the 1950s.

This was after the Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong came to power.

The Chinese have been here, pretty much shortly after Jan Van Riebeek arrived and set up the refreshment stations in the Cape Colony, that dates back in the 1660’s.

Melanie Yap, author - Colour, Confusion, and Confessions

We are looking basically at political prisoners that were sent out from Batavia, which is today, Java. This was when the Dutch-East-India company was running the refreshment stations and the Cape as a penal colony, so they were prisoners from Batavia and were exiled to Cape to serve hard labour terms.

Melanie Yap, author - Colour, Confusion, and Confessions

I am a first-generation South African, my parents arrived separately from China, and they were seeking a better life in the 1950s and that was when the communists, under Mao Zedong, were in full force there and there were famines, destitution and [people] were seeking a better life.

Bruce Hong, producer - Cape Talk

My mom and her aunt, my grandfather’s sister, came together. They first went from China down to Hong Kong as illegal immigrants, made [it] to Macau, took a ship and from there smuggled their way to Durban illegally.

Bruce Hong, producer - Cape Talk

Listen to the full interview below...




3 August 2022 12:38 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
China
BRICS
South Africa
Bruce Hong
Melanie Yap

More from Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

3 August 2022 4:40 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India

3 August 2022 3:59 PM

Veterinary wildlife specialist, Professor Adrian Tordiffe, chats to Pippa Hudson about relocating wild cheetahs to India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA

3 August 2022 2:49 PM

Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry

3 August 2022 2:41 PM

Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances

3 August 2022 2:35 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane

3 August 2022 2:11 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the African National Congress' Nomvula Mokonyane about the Krugersdorp gang rape and its potential link to illegal mining.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT's 'Don’t mow, grow' initiative not yet policy but standard procedure

3 August 2022 11:10 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Patricia van der Ross, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for community services and health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

3 August 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

3 August 2022 9:59 AM

The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'

3 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine

3 August 2022 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'

2 August 2022 9:46 PM

There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge

2 August 2022 12:54 PM

What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations

2 August 2022 10:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald’s in UK bans under 18s after 5pm – unless accompanied by an adult

1 August 2022 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European Jew gets death threats after buying Adolf Hitler's watch for R18m

1 August 2022 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Speed, creativity count in 'historic' Tree Hugging Championships

30 July 2022 6:02 PM

Scotland held its first-ever Tree Hugging Championships in association with the one held every year in Lapland, Finland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Someone just won R21.4 billion in a lottery – 3rd largest prize in history

Business

What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA

Local

CoCT's 'Don’t mow, grow' initiative not yet policy but standard procedure

Local

EWN Highlights

A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp

3 August 2022 4:54 PM

WC Cosatu says their protest will go ahead on Thursday

3 August 2022 4:26 PM

Tembisa residents demand Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them

3 August 2022 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA