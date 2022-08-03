What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA
Zama zamas - individuals who participate in illegal mining - have been thrust under the spotlight in recent days.
This comes after eight women were raped in Krugersdorp’s West Village allegedly by zama zamas.
The illegal miners are accused of various crimes in the area and residents claim that the police have not done much to curb the criminal activity.
The lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk, says there are many different types of zama zamas.
They include those who operate in abandoned mines, those who operate as subcontractors in mines illegally, those who operate with big machinery and trucks to illegally export minerals out of the country, and the syndicates who buy these minerals illegally that are usually associated with foreign gangs.
Van Wyk says illegal mining kingpins should be captured to end the scourge.
We can create the kind of relations of production around this mining that will actually normalise the situation and remove the criminal element from it. You see, the sale of the gold is where the crime comes in.David van Wyk, lead researcher - Bench Marks Foundation
However, even if this provides a solution by closing off a space occupied by zama zamas, Van Wyk says the State should focus on the elimination of the kingpins in these syndicates.
It's the syndicates who make the money. We need to eliminate the syndicates. It's like with the drug trade in this country, we never get the bosses. We always go for the small guys in the street but that's not where the problem lies. We must follow the money and we must arrest whoever are the kingpins in the story.David van Wyk, lead researcher - Bench Marks Foundation
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA
