'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'





US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, prompting fury from Beijing.

Pelosi is the most senior American leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.

“Taiwan is an inspiration to all freedom-loving people,” said Pelosi on Tuesday.

“The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy.

“America's decision to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains iron-clad."

It’s about rattling a cage. It’s also about solidarity… China regards Taiwan as a breakaway region that will one day be part of it again. Taiwan doesn’t see itself like that, and has been making a go at it as an independent nation... Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent