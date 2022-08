'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, prompting fury from Beijing.

Pelosi is the most senior American leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.

Is this how World War Three starts? © barks/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine

“Taiwan is an inspiration to all freedom-loving people,” said Pelosi on Tuesday.

“The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy.

“America's decision to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains iron-clad."

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

It’s about rattling a cage. It’s also about solidarity… China regards Taiwan as a breakaway region that will one day be part of it again. Taiwan doesn’t see itself like that, and has been making a go at it as an independent nation... Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

She is, of course, playing with fire… Beijing says, ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’. They’ve announced big military exercises in the waters around Taiwan… Chinese warplanes are buzzing around the Taiwan Strait, as a result of Pelosi… It’s a little sparky, isn’t it? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent