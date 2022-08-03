Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter.

A senior manager in the Office of the Public Protector has taken the stand at the Parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

The Section 194 inquiry is looking into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. Futana Tebele is the fourth witness to take the stand, and the first current staff member, called to the inquiry.

Tebele told Parliament that things were working in the Public Protector's office when Mkhwebane took over. He says he's known her since their university days. Tebele put on record that neither he, nor other staffers, were harassed by Mkhwebane. He suggested that investigators were not able to handle the heat, when she cracked the whip on investigations that had been pending for three years, and imposed deadlines to get the job done. Tebele suggested that for this reason, some felt harassed by the Public Protector. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN parliamentary reporter

But things took an interesting turn when evidence leader Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi presented an SMS, purportedly from Mkhwebane, and allegedly sent to the newly appointed chief operating officer at the time. The SMS warned the chief operating officer to be wary of Tebele and another staffer.

Tebele was quite taken aback and said it was the first time he'd seen this message. He said he had never gotten the impression that Mkhwebane did not trust him. When Advocate Mpofu started his cross examination, Tebele said he still believes the Public Protector trusts him, and she would never have a reason to speak ill of him. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN parliamentary reporter

