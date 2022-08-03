Someone just won R21.4 billion in a lottery – 3rd largest prize in history
A person in the US state of Illinois who won a whopping R21.4 billion ($1.28 billion) in the lottery will “only” have R7.2 billion ($433.7 million) left after tax.
The jackpot is the third largest lotto prize in history.
The real winner here is the US government!Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review
RELATED: Best way to invest the jackpot if you win the lotto
“The amount is just too much to bear!” exclaimed Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.
“How many millions do you need?”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 8:49).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146331654_photo-of-screaming-excited-emotional-guy-having-won-jackpot-in-lottery-smiling-toothily-isolated-ove.html?vti=lk23ibezfcfbge16lx-1-151
