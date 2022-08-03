Someone just won R21.4 billion in a lottery – 3rd largest prize in history





A person in the US state of Illinois who won a whopping R21.4 billion ($1.28 billion) in the lottery will “only” have R7.2 billion ($433.7 million) left after tax.

The jackpot is the third largest lotto prize in history.

The real winner here is the US government! Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review

“The amount is just too much to bear!” exclaimed Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.

“How many millions do you need?”

