SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India
- Vets in South Africa are helping to relocate wild cheetahs to india
- India has had great success with such a programme using tigers
South African vets are helping to spearhead a reintroduction process that might see wild cheetahs roam India again.
It’s been more than 50 years since they became extinct in India and that part of the world. Global efforts are underway to help save the species from outright extinction.
In total, we have less than 7,000 cheetahs spread across the world. Currently, they only occupy about 9% of their original range.Professor Adrian Tordiffe - Veterinary Wildlife Specialist
India has tried a similar reintroduction programme in the past but using tigers.
They're doing actually really well with their tiger population at the moment. They're the only country in South-East Asia that has managed to double their tiger population in the last 10 years.Professor Adrian Tordiffe - Veterinary Wildlife Specialist
The cheetahs are currently in quarantine camps at two facilities in South Africa and are being prepared for relocation to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87693433_exercising-and-running-a-cheetah.html?vti=m5wbohvkac3uudvh4h-1-7
