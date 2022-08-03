'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'
- The British government has announced a three-year ban on new public contracts for Bain & Co
- The global management consulting firm is implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service
The UK government has finally taken action against Bain & Company, deciding to suspend the global management consulting firm from public contracts.
The three-year ban is due to Bain's role in facilitating state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
It follows a campaign by South African-born anti-apartheid activist and UK MP, Lord Peter Hain.
Bain has said it will "take the matter under review".
RELATED: Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co
The decision has been welcomed by whistleblower and former Bain senior partner Athol Williams, with some reservations about his own government's "inaction".
For more detail read the BBC article Bain consultancy banned from government work over 'misconduct'.
RELATED: BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
Global corporates like them have to feel the pain for the consequences of their corrupt and unlawful behaviour in South Africa’s state capture and corruption scandal under former President Zuma. Otherwise other corporates will be tempted to do the same.Lord Peter Hain, British MP
Bruce Whitfield talks to both Lord Peter Hain and Atholl Williams on The Money Show.
The last time Williams spoke to The Money Show he was in hiding, in fear for his life.
Lord Hain says he was actually taken by surprise with the British government's announcement after his long campaign.
Dealing with a government that hasn't really shown much interest in these kinds of things in Britain I was really pleasantly surprised, almost taken aback...Lord Peter Hain, British MP
...because this has set a precedent for a British government and I hope that it will send a message to, not just Bain, but other corporates who've been implicated in this terrible looting and corruption and state capture under former president Zuma... There's enough of it still going on now.Lord Peter Hain, British MP
Athol Williams played a very valuable part in the meeting [with Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg] and giving evidence that Rees-Mogg asked for.Lord Peter Hain, British MP
Bain's existing contracts with the British government will continue and he says he won't quibble over that.
"What's important to me is this has not happened before."
The British MP says he is pressing for US President Joe Biden to take similar steps, through the US ambassador to London.
Williams says Bain should face harsher sanctions in the UK.
At the same time, he affirms that he has still received "absolutely no support" from South Africa's government or the local business community.
My emails to the Presidency, to the DG, the Minister, continue to go unanswered, so nothing's changed.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
We haven't come close to justice being served. This is a great move for our efforts towards justice but this does not constitute justice by any means.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
The UK government acted in solidarity with South Africa, which is fantastic, but actually they've taken what happened... as a warning and this is what myself and Lord Peter Hain were able to communicate to them - that the very people who had ripped apart SA State institutions are now people working in your government Mr UK government minister!Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
Williams says it's now time for Pretoria to also take action for the good of South African people, but to date they've been silent, "lacking the moral courage to do anything".
Does he feel then that the strong criticism in the Zondo report and the recommendation for a police probe is not being taken seriously?
"If they are taking action I'm curious to see what happens, but certainly I've had no contact from them at all."
The fact that not a single government entity or business entity wants to even speak to me, let alone support me...that years after the Nugent Commission and after the Zondo Commission started there's been no action against Bain (and the UK government took a decision within a matter of days)... must absolutely tell you... that government has no political will to do anything, probably because they've got a lot of reasons to hide what happened.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co
Scroll up to listen to the interviews with Williams and Lord Hain
More from Business
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies
Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.Read More
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500
Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.Read More
'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
More from Politics
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat
There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in FebruaryRead More
Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference
EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.Read More
'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'
Refilwe Moloto in tears in the wake of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be booted out of power.Read More
ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba
Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
More from World
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.Read More
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s
Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.Read More
Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge
What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More