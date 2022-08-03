'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening. 6 August 2022 4:32 PM
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills. 6 August 2022 2:19 PM
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week. 6 August 2022 1:51 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare. 5 August 2022 9:59 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500 Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky. 5 August 2022 4:18 PM
View all Business
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg,... 6 August 2022 6:20 PM
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Why breastfeeding matters Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of b... 6 August 2022 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team. 4 August 2022 4:02 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
World

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
UK government
state capture report
Lord Peter Hain
Bain & Co
Zondo Commision
Athol Williams

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

- The British government has announced a three-year ban on new public contracts for Bain & Co

- The global management consulting firm is implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service

A composite of screengrabs of British MP Lord Peter Hain and former Bain partner Athol Williams giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 24 March 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube

The UK government has finally taken action against Bain & Company, deciding to suspend the global management consulting firm from public contracts.

The three-year ban is due to Bain's role in facilitating state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It follows a campaign by South African-born anti-apartheid activist and UK MP, Lord Peter Hain.

Bain has said it will "take the matter under review".

RELATED: Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

The decision has been welcomed by whistleblower and former Bain senior partner Athol Williams, with some reservations about his own government's "inaction".

For more detail read the BBC article Bain consultancy banned from government work over 'misconduct'.

RELATED: BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams

Global corporates like them have to feel the pain for the consequences of their corrupt and unlawful behaviour in South Africa’s state capture and corruption scandal under former President Zuma. Otherwise other corporates will be tempted to do the same.

Lord Peter Hain, British MP

Bruce Whitfield talks to both Lord Peter Hain and Atholl Williams on The Money Show.

The last time Williams spoke to The Money Show he was in hiding, in fear for his life.

Lord Hain says he was actually taken by surprise with the British government's announcement after his long campaign.

Dealing with a government that hasn't really shown much interest in these kinds of things in Britain I was really pleasantly surprised, almost taken aback...

Lord Peter Hain, British MP

...because this has set a precedent for a British government and I hope that it will send a message to, not just Bain, but other corporates who've been implicated in this terrible looting and corruption and state capture under former president Zuma... There's enough of it still going on now.

Lord Peter Hain, British MP

Athol Williams played a very valuable part in the meeting [with Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg] and giving evidence that Rees-Mogg asked for.

Lord Peter Hain, British MP

Bain's existing contracts with the British government will continue and he says he won't quibble over that.

"What's important to me is this has not happened before."

The British MP says he is pressing for US President Joe Biden to take similar steps, through the US ambassador to London.

Williams says Bain should face harsher sanctions in the UK.

At the same time, he affirms that he has still received "absolutely no support" from South Africa's government or the local business community.

My emails to the Presidency, to the DG, the Minister, continue to go unanswered, so nothing's changed.

Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co

We haven't come close to justice being served. This is a great move for our efforts towards justice but this does not constitute justice by any means.

Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co

The UK government acted in solidarity with South Africa, which is fantastic, but actually they've taken what happened... as a warning and this is what myself and Lord Peter Hain were able to communicate to them - that the very people who had ripped apart SA State institutions are now people working in your government Mr UK government minister!

Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co

Williams says it's now time for Pretoria to also take action for the good of South African people, but to date they've been silent, "lacking the moral courage to do anything".

Does he feel then that the strong criticism in the Zondo report and the recommendation for a police probe is not being taken seriously?

"If they are taking action I'm curious to see what happens, but certainly I've had no contact from them at all."

The fact that not a single government entity or business entity wants to even speak to me, let alone support me...that years after the Nugent Commission and after the Zondo Commission started there's been no action against Bain (and the UK government took a decision within a matter of days)... must absolutely tell you... that government has no political will to do anything, probably because they've got a lot of reasons to hide what happened.

Athol Williams, Whistleblower and former senior partner - Bain & Co

Scroll up to listen to the interviews with Williams and Lord Hain




3 August 2022 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
UK government
state capture report
Lord Peter Hain
Bain & Co
Zondo Commision
Athol Williams

More from Business

Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD

5 August 2022 9:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies

5 August 2022 6:33 PM

Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500

5 August 2022 4:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Live a little PURA': how conscious branding catapulted Pura's success

5 August 2022 1:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pura beverages CEO, Greig Jansen, about the success of Pura in SA and overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down

5 August 2022 9:23 AM

For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property

5 August 2022 9:01 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount

5 August 2022 8:43 AM

Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'

4 August 2022 7:40 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible

4 August 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu

5 August 2022 9:17 PM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

4 August 2022 6:00 AM

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference

1 August 2022 1:09 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They're killing us, they're raping us and the ANC just keeps taking your money'

1 August 2022 9:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto in tears in the wake of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to be booted out of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC to meet on Wednesday about Ramaphosa's Phala Phala testimony - Mashamba

30 July 2022 8:13 AM

Ramaphosa is accused of covering up the burglary at his Bela Bela farm, where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

6 August 2022 3:35 PM

The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms

5 August 2022 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil

5 August 2022 11:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'

3 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

3 August 2022 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine

3 August 2022 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'

2 August 2022 9:46 PM

There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York stores lock up spam amid inflation-driven shoplifting surge

2 August 2022 12:54 PM

What is the world coming to? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations

2 August 2022 10:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town

Local

'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA

Local

Why breastfeeding matters

Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

Lifestyle World Entertainment

Having chest pains? Don't ignore it

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court

7 August 2022 9:21 AM

Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks

7 August 2022 9:14 AM

City of Cape Town honours fallen neighbourhood heroes at remembrance day service

7 August 2022 8:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA