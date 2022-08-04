Streaming issues? Report here
Zimbabweans face difficult choices as permit deadline looms

4 August 2022 6:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Home Affairs
Refugees
Immigration
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit
asylum permit

Mike Wills speaks to Phillip Dexter from the Pan-African Institute for Socialism (PAIS) about the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit expiry deadline.

Zimbabwean immigrants are nearing a difficult deadline. They have until 1 January 2023 to legalise their status or leave South Africa.

In November 2021, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit would not be renewed. This means immigrants were given 12 months to either apply for alternative visas or leave the country.

The permit was legally introduced over 10 years ago. Since then, a large number immigrants centred their lives in South Africa. Relocating would have an immense impact on them.

Civil society organisations, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation, have heavily criticised government's decision to scrap the permit. They're planning legal action against the minister's decision.

Mike Wills speaks to Phillip Dexter from the Pan-African Institute for Socialism (PAIS) about the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit expiry deadline.

PAIS conducts research and aims to promote dialogue and solutions on issues surrounding Zimbabwean immigration.

Dexter says while he understands the need for necessary checks on border control and immigrants, the way it is being conducted is not right.

He adds that government’s decision conflates issues of refugees, illegal immigrants and migrants who are legally in the country.

I must say that we are in favour of good border controls, strict immigration policies, we are not saying that any of these government is proposing are wrong, but it's just that you can’t treat these people as if they are illegal immigrants because they are not.

Phillip Dexter - Pan-African Institute for Socialism (PAIS)

Because they are doing it in a way which conflates the issue of refugees, illegal immigrants and people who have come to South Africa through a proper process and who are legally in the country.

Phillip Dexter - Pan-African Institute for Socialism (PAIS)

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.




