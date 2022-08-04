Regulating the sale of rhino horns can reduce illegal poaching - Expert





A wildlife expert is of the view that regulating and legalising the sale of horns would reduce rhino poaching.

South Africa has already lost 259 rhinos due to illegal poaching between January and June this year. The stats have been released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment.

Cape Talk's Mike Wills spoke to Dr Jane Wiltshire, who is a postdoctoral fellow at the African Wildlife Economics Institute at Stellenbosch University.

Wiltshire said that regulating the sale of horns can contribute to a reduction in rhino poaching.

If there was a horn readily available, certified, it is not money laundered, it is a regulated exchange, then why would they continue to keep on buying all of their horns through this terrible illegal process. Dr Jane Wiltshire, Postdoctoral fellow - University of Stellenbosch

I am not saying it will stop poaching, but certainly it will be bringing down the demand of illegal horns. Dr Jane Wiltshire, Postdoctoral fellow - University of Stellenbosch

