Regulating the sale of rhino horns can reduce illegal poaching - Expert
A wildlife expert is of the view that regulating and legalising the sale of horns would reduce rhino poaching.
South Africa has already lost 259 rhinos due to illegal poaching between January and June this year. The stats have been released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment.
Cape Talk's Mike Wills spoke to Dr Jane Wiltshire, who is a postdoctoral fellow at the African Wildlife Economics Institute at Stellenbosch University.
Wiltshire said that regulating the sale of horns can contribute to a reduction in rhino poaching.
If there was a horn readily available, certified, it is not money laundered, it is a regulated exchange, then why would they continue to keep on buying all of their horns through this terrible illegal process.Dr Jane Wiltshire, Postdoctoral fellow - University of Stellenbosch
I am not saying it will stop poaching, but certainly it will be bringing down the demand of illegal horns.Dr Jane Wiltshire, Postdoctoral fellow - University of Stellenbosch
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More