Castration unlikely to fix SA's GBV problem - Melanie Verwoerd





Daily news reports about violence against women in South Africa, has left many of us angry and exhausted. Some people are even wondering if taking extreme measures, would create a safer environment for women.

Mike Wills spoke to former African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, Melanie Verwoerd, about her recent column titled If castration is not the solution to GBV, what is?

Verwoerd said that as angry as gender-based violence makes us, castration is unlikely to fix the problem, especially considering how low the conviction rate for rape was.

Only eight percent of reported rapes in South Africa end up in a conviction. Melanie Verwoerd, former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

Creating a harsher punishment for rape is unlikely to deter rapists if we live in an environment where they know they are unlikely to be convicted.

According to Verwoerd, in order to actually put a stop to violence against women, there needs to be a higher success rate in catching, convicting and punishing criminals. She says that would require better training for members of our police service.

