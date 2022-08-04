Castration unlikely to fix SA's GBV problem - Melanie Verwoerd
Daily news reports about violence against women in South Africa, has left many of us angry and exhausted. Some people are even wondering if taking extreme measures, would create a safer environment for women.
Mike Wills spoke to former African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, Melanie Verwoerd, about her recent column titled If castration is not the solution to GBV, what is?
Verwoerd said that as angry as gender-based violence makes us, castration is unlikely to fix the problem, especially considering how low the conviction rate for rape was.
Only eight percent of reported rapes in South Africa end up in a conviction.Melanie Verwoerd, former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
Creating a harsher punishment for rape is unlikely to deter rapists if we live in an environment where they know they are unlikely to be convicted.
According to Verwoerd, in order to actually put a stop to violence against women, there needs to be a higher success rate in catching, convicting and punishing criminals. She says that would require better training for members of our police service.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
More from Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field
Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week.Read More
[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash
A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.Read More
Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town
The City's issued a precautionary 'boil notice' across parts of Cape Town after power cuts caused a fault at the Faure plant.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More
'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA
Amy MacIver spoke to South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane who was robbed in Cape Town on Wednesday, when three gunmen stormed the bar.Read More
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.Read More
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More