Exploring the various brandy opportunities in SA





Local brandy hopes to take over Cognac's title.

There's been a shortage of grapes in the Cognac region.

Picture: PDPhotos/Pixabay

The shortage of Hennessy means award-winning local brandies could gain a bigger share of global markets.

An article in the Financial Mail described an opportunity for SA brandy to make a play for Cognac’s title.

Recently, with the impact of COVID-19, there's been a worldwide shortage of shipping containers. Christelle Reade-Jahn - Director at SA Brandy Foundation

Mike Wills feels that brandy needs to make a comeback against the likes of gin and vodka, which he feels has overshadowed brandy for years.

Our brandy masters are world-class. We win prizes all around the globe. We need to make that relevant and sort of create the visible nature of that to get back to that top shelf. Christelle Reade-Jahn - Director at SA Brandy Foundation

The export market for brandy in the country varies between 8-10%. Majority of this goes to African countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Kenya and Malawi.

