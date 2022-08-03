Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening. 6 August 2022 4:32 PM
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills. 6 August 2022 2:19 PM
WLC director Seeham Samaai leading the feminist revolution in the legal field Zain Johnson speaks to Seeham Samaai, the director of the Women's Legal Centre on 'The Profile' this week. 6 August 2022 1:51 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare. 5 August 2022 9:59 PM
New BANA network aims to increase the slice of business for black ad agencies Groovin Nchabeleng chats to Relebogile about a bigger market share for black agencies. The launch was held at Sandton's IDC. 5 August 2022 6:33 PM
Shimansky launches Cape Town Ring – starting at R1,500 Lester Kiewit interviews Shimansky CEO - Yair Shimansky. 5 August 2022 4:18 PM
View all Business
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg,... 6 August 2022 6:20 PM
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Why breastfeeding matters Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of b... 6 August 2022 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the sta... 5 August 2022 8:02 AM
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team. 4 August 2022 4:02 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct. 6 August 2022 3:35 PM
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 August 2022 10:42 AM
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus. 2 August 2022 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative. 5 August 2022 11:26 AM
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 August 2022 11:23 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
View all World
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life. 28 July 2022 5:40 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

The standard plan these days is become a billionaire and then set your sights on going to space.

It has been the play for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and of course Elon Musk, but Mark Zuckerberg the richest billionaire by age (38 and $67 billion) is looking to go further into cyberspace rather than outer space. He has both the time and the money to do it, but it will not be easy.

In the last year his fortune swelled to $219 billion and then shrunk back down to $67 billion, he has faced intense scrutiny from regulators, being called out as not doing enough to protect those from harmful content and being blocked by millions of users on Apple devices and being called out by the Kardashians for ruining Instagram.

Here is a summary of the issues that are making his launch into the metaverse more difficult.

Apple

It is incredible that just three companies that do not regard themselves as media or publishing companies receive over 70% of global ad spend.

Meta, the renamed version of Facebook itself commands over 20%, which for a company that was only founded in 2004 is nothing short of incredible. As a company it is worth $450 billion about half its high of over $1 trillion in 2021.

The other two mega ad companies are Google and Amazon. Amazon might not seem like an ad company, but retailers pay to market their products on Amazon’s massive retail platform.

Google not only provides ads on its search site and on YouTube, but it is the principal distributor of ads that appears on any website on the planet.

Here is where Apple comes in. It has made some of the most innovative and robust phones and has a good chunk of the market share especially in the US where most Americans would assume you own an iPhone.

Apple though can only sell so many and given the reliability and lifespan, users will replace them less often. To compensate for the slowing sales of new phones, Apple is looking to earn more from services and advertising is a service. The US market is one of the most lucrative and so for Apple to manage the access to its users would allow it to become an ad server themselves.

One step towards that was creating an ad platform in the app store for creators to pay to showcase their apps.

The next step was shifting who and how much access current app creators could track and target users. The most affected was Facebook as their app was very reliant on being able to track users as they travelled across the web and even across their cities to better target ads.

As users opted to turn that off, Facebook found that they were not able to offer their highly targeted and lucrative ads.

While it may have accounted for a $10 billion chunk of the decline, it was not the only headwind the social network had to deal with.

It saw ad revenue drop overall which it ascribed to advertisers reacting to increased inflation and it also saw lower revenues as the dollar strengthened. Nevertheless it did make about $27 billion of which $6,7 billion was profit.

You could forgive a company that generates almost $30 billion a quarter from not growing revenue every quarter, but investors not so much.

Facebook has long used a stat that compared its daily users to a country. Despite all the issues, 1,97 billion users use the platform daily. If it were a country it would be the largest on the planet.

Instagram

A big part of the daily users have come from Instagram itself, an incredible success story from a basic photo sharing site just a decade ago. It is still one of the most popular places on the internet with a reported 1 100 photos uploaded every second.

It struggled to find a way to generate revenue but is now a major income generator for the platform and those that sell directly from it and the massive crowd of influencers that made a career of posting pictures.

SnapChat is a major challenger especially with younger users, but Instagram basically recreated the same functionality with Stories - content that expires after a period of time.

The latest challenge is from TikTok and Instagram responded with Reels, a short video with music and effects also popular among younger users.

The shift to prioritising these videos resulted in many threatening to leave the platform and for celebrities like the Kardashians to make Instagram like Instagram again. Trevor Noah reflected on it too.

It worked, even if temporarily, with the Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri ending the “test” and promising to do better.

He did mention something else though which is true of most social networks. Users are more likely to follow than post and if they do, they prefer to do it privately or in smaller groups while publishers and creators have become the principal groups that have the largest following.

Most media probably followed a similar evolution with social media offering the most initial participation because there was effectively no barrier to take part.

The metaverse

Facebook may have hoped that its investment in the potentially transformative metaverse would be subsidised by the ongoing steller ad performance but the latest results have brought them back to earth.

Meta has the funds but investors will punish the company if it looks like it is wasting its time.

It is a bold move by Meta and in time, the metaverse will be a significant if not dominant way to engage online, but the original internet took time and regulators were far less able to slow or stop innovation.

Regulators will struggle to catch up, but much as the long term development of maritime law helped define what was acceptable for commercial airlines when they first launched, the evolution of the internet and its improving regulation will be able to be applied to the metaverse.

Meta is spending billions and may have to spend billions more to become a significant player and it may be that the actual winner will be some other business or some unknown start-up.

And if there was any doubt if before things get good they will first be unimpressive, then when they do become popular the users will make it terrible until finally it is just another mall to try separate you from your money or a step closer to building the Matrix to avoid living in the real world.

More regulation

The EU is growing some teeth to make platforms more accountable. The Digital Services Act covers all internet companies but given its size it will have a potentially big impact on Meta.

Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg will make the most of being back in the UK to engage with EU regulators and try limit the impact or deal with the cases that may relate to them. The aim of the bill is to do more about scams and misinformation and so Meta will need to take more responsibility to limit those that will try to use their platforms for scams and spreading falsehoods.

There is also a risk for Meta and other US businesses that may be blocked from storing EU member’s citizens details on US servers as the US does not provide the level of privacy that the EU does.

In the US the regulators are looking to block its offer to buy VR fitness company Supernatural. The Federal Trade Commission does not want Meta to buy the company but rather look to build its own version. Meta certainly could but like its acquisition of WhatsApp when it had built Messenger and its purchase of Instagram because it would be much easier to buy it than build it even though it did allow it to scale. Meta knows that the faced pace of growth will come from acquisitions not development. It has noted that it wants to get more from its significant staff of over 50 000.

It also still has a major headache finding the right balance in its moderation. A South African moderator went public about the contract with one of Meta’s chosen moderation companies. It looks to have been addressed but suggests that there is still more to do. The test for improvements will be seen as Kenya goes to the polls on the 9th of August and how well info shared on Facebook will be managed to limit misinformation.

You may think that should things get too bad, shareholders will force Zuckerberg to step aside, but his shareholding in the company and the type of shares he holds effectively means shareholders will not be able to fire him. So come 2050, we will either be reflecting on the 66 year-olds impressive management of his company or refer to it as a footnote about the early efforts to build our digital future.


This article first appeared on 702 : Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse




3 August 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not

8 June 2022 7:15 PM

South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love is a four-letter word, so is data

1 June 2022 7:15 PM

Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

25 May 2022 7:15 PM

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom?

19 May 2022 9:45 AM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When and why countries declare war

11 May 2022 7:15 PM

Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tap water discoloured? Boil your water until fault is fixed - City of Cape Town

Local

'We’ve normalised what is abnormal' - Maimane on crime in SA

Local

Why breastfeeding matters

Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

Lifestyle World Entertainment

Having chest pains? Don't ignore it

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court

7 August 2022 9:21 AM

Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks

7 August 2022 9:14 AM

City of Cape Town honours fallen neighbourhood heroes at remembrance day service

7 August 2022 8:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA