



CAPE TOWN - South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Simbine was pipped to the line by Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, who won gold in a time of 10.02.

In the men’s T37/T38 100m final, Charl du Toit ran a season's best time of 11.54 for the silver medal. Du Toit's time was also Commonwealth Games record.

In the mountain biking women's cross country final, Candice Lill claimed the bronze medal for South Africa.

South Africa are sixth in the medal standings, with a haul of 20 medals - six gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

This article first appeared on EWN : SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games