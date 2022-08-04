Retrenched? Here's what you need to know
According to Payroll South Africa, there has been an increase in the number of retrenchments in the country.
The main reason is the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - which resulted in job losses and business closures that have decimated the economy.
If you are facing retrenchment, there is legal cushioning that you are entitled to:
-
Section 41 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act states that you are entitled to one week of severance pay for every year you spent with the company.
-
The Labour Relations Act states that there needs to be a strong rationale for your retrenchment, which you are entitled to dispute with the help of a union should you believe the retrenchment was unfair.
-
You can negotiate your severance pay but this is unlikely to result in an increase, particularly if the rationale is based on valid financial reasons.
-
Any accumulated leave is required to be paid out.
-
Companies are required to issue you a certificate of service.
-
Companies need to ensure that their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) declarations are up to date in order for you to get your UIF forms.
Whether it be from covid, or whether it be because of a recession, either way, if there are valid financial reasons why they're needing to either restructure or retrench, then you still can't get away from it. It doesn't really matter what the root cause of it was.Kristy Keating, executive committee member - South African Payroll Association
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Retrenched? Here's what you need to know
More from Lifestyle
Having chest pains? Don't ignore it
A sharp, stabbing pain in the chest is not something to ignore. But when should you really be worried? Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, the general manager for emergency medicine at Life Healthcare, told Zain Johnson about some of the scenarios one could possibly face.Read More
[PICS] Green Fashion: CPUT students show off fabulous eco-friendly designs
Students outside of fashion design also show off their talents at CPUT's green fashion show on Saturday evening.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Guess who's going home?! Now-healthy dumpsite pup to be reunited with rescuer
Zola Mceka from Phillippi rescued the sickly puppy from a dumpsite two months ago and helped pay her vet bills.Read More
Why breastfeeding matters
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Chantell Witten, child nutrition expert on World Breastfeeding Week and the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Free entry to national parks announced for week in September
The dates have been announced for this year's South African National Parks Week, with free entry to 22 parks.Read More
Karin Kortje's new show tackles empowerment and the pursuit of dreams
Former Idols winner Karin Kortje talks about her role in the cabaret show 'Karin Kortje in Cabaret' with Zain Johnson.Read More
Zim chef serves up ‘braaivleis’ at Boris Johnson’s anniversary celebration
Lester Kiewit spoke to UK-based Zimbabwean chef, Simon Chiremba, about his mushrooming braai company.Read More
Health and Wellness: What goes into organ donation?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Dr David Thomson - consultant transplant and critical care surgeon at the University of Cape Town, Groote Schuur hospital about the process of donating organs after death.Read More