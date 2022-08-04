Tavern Dialogues encourage men to stand up against GBV





-A series of dialogues focused GBV will be held in taverns in four provinces

-The initiative aims to get men to understand their role in the fight against GBV

-Thousands of men, including taxi drivers, are expected to sign a pledge against GBV

Taverns are not known as places for serious conversations. But a new initiative aims to get patrons drinking and debating the issue of gender-based (GBV) violence in South Africa.

Scores of tavern patrons from four provinces are expected to sign a pledge against GBV as August marks Women's Month.

The initiative is part of a series of Tavern Dialogues on GBV supported by Distell.

The talks aim to educate and equip men to drive positive change in their communities.

According to the National Liquor Traders, South Africa has 39,000 taverns, which translates to between eight to 10 million feet walking into these establishments on a monthly basis.

Africa Melane spoke to Lucky Ntimane, the National Liquor Traders Council convener.

Tavern owners and patrons are able to engage with issues affecting men and look at ways [or]means to address these. We also want to create awareness on gender-based violence. This positions men to be able to take up the fight against GBV. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council convenor

The organisation has also created tavern dialogue forums that meet every week to discuss social issues in the community. Through this project, male participants have signed a pledge against GBV.

In addition, 450 taxi operators have signed this pledge to assure commuters that taxi ranks are safe spaces for women and the vulnerable.

Ntimane said that the taverns were selected based on their location. By using the police's crime statistics, they were able to identify taverns in areas with a high prevalence of crime.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating the motives behind the spate of shootings at taverns. Speculation is rife that the shootings are being organised by protection rackets, who are not able to extort money from certain tavern owners.

We are in touch with the liquor traders organistion regularly to get updates from the ground. We are yet to receive any link between the shootings and protection rackets. It's difficult to put a hand to the issue and this brings confusion to liquor traders who now operate in fear. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council convenor

Most of the shootings tend to take place over the weekend, which contributes 70% of sales in a tavern. It makes it difficult for us to manage our businesses as all our money is going to security. It's not sustainable, so we hope the police will make a breakthrough. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council convenor

Ntimane said they were satisfied with the police's investigation into the killings.

We appreciate that we have an open line with the police minister and the national police commissioner. We've been in touch with them every day and that puts our minds at ease. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Council convenor

