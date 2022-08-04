'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:21
Bok Doc on head Trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlogonolo Mampane - Owner / Director at Sports Medicine Africa
Today at 10:30
What a 70 000 year old graves tells us about ourselves
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Ndiema - Head of Archaeology at National Museums of Kenya
Today at 11:05
Is there justice for prison abuses?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Unathi Mahlati - Programme Officer at Just Detention (JDI-SA)
Rebecca Gore - Prisons researcher at Independent
Today at 14:50
Music with Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Citrus crisis averted after deal saves SA produce from rotting at EU ports Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Citrus Growers Association's Special Envoy to the EU for Market Access, Deon Joubert, about how a deal... 11 August 2022 8:21 AM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre. 11 August 2022 6:54 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Makashule Gana
Democratic Alliance DA

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Makashule Gana has become the latest black leader to dump the DA, just a few months after another former youth leader, Mbali Ntuli, quit the party.

Gana, in a statement released on Thursday, did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

"I leave the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets, and a cemented sense of purpose and a calling to serve the country," said Gana.

In a conversation with Eyewitness News, Gana said that the political alternative for South Africans did not exist as yet but needed to be built from the “ground-up.” He said that he’d be engaged in conversations about his future immediately, with an announcement to follow suit.

However, he insisted that he would not be donning the green colours, as his friend and former DA member Bongani Baloyi did, who joined ActionSA, a party led by former DA Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

Baloyi now heads the party in Gauteng and is likely to be its premier candidate for the province in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“I am not joining ActionSA, I am going to have conversations that will build a new alternative, a new political alternative all together than one that currently exists,” Gana told Eyewitness News.

ActionSA, mainly featuring former DA members, has helped the DA retain power across all of Gauteng’s metros, with an aim of growing support to contest at the national polls in 2024.

The likes of Mashaba, Ntuli, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko and Phumzile van Damme are some of the black leaders who have walked away from the DA in recent times, arguing that the party no longer represented the political ideals they identified with.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Gana also said that the DA had changed.

"The DA at some point kind of lost the desire and appetite to build a serious consensus, to become much broader than what it is," said Gana.

He said that he would not be taking any time off from politics as he was set to finalise a few things before confirming his new political home, which will be more "people-centred".

"There is a widening trust deficit between citizens and political parties that has resulted in many eligible voters turning down the opportunity to vote out of despair and disappointment," said Gana.

The politician had been with the DA since his teenage years, joining the party at 19 and then serving as its youth leader, deputy federal chairperson, elections campaign manager and most recently, as a MPL network chairperson, over the years.

In March, another former youth leader, Ntuli, quit the party, stating that she wanted to work with political organisations at grassroots level.

Last year, DA veteran Douglas Gibson described the party’s attempts to fast-track black politicians as an experiment gone wrong.

A slew of resignations, including those of white politicians and councillors followed, solidifying perceptions that the disagreement over the DA’s future cut across the racial divide.

The DA is perceived to have moved further to the right wing of the political spectrum in order to appease conservative Afrikaner voters who did not support the party in the 2019 elections.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA




