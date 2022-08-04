Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee
Harare residents in Khayelitsha are facing a major electricity crisis after Eskom refused to provide services to the area due to gang extortions.
The area has been identified as a massive playground for gangs who extort money from businesses in the form of a protection fee.
This means if businesses want to operate smoothly, they are required to pay this fee to ensure that they are not targeted by criminal elements.
On Monday, Weekend Argus reporter, Velani Ludidi, broke the news that a criminal syndicate demanded a R20,000 protection fee per month from Eskom if it wanted to continue operating in the area.
But the power utility refused to pay.
This means until the safety of Eskom employees is guaranteed, it is likely that the area will remain in the dark.
Ludidi said the weight would be transferred to residents - who would have to pay the R20, 000 collectively if they wanted to be reconnected to the grid illegally.
What these guys will do, they will go to these houses and say, 'look, since Eskom is not paying this amount of money, each and every house must pay a certain fee so that we reach to the 20k'. That is what's going to happen next and I'm expecting it to happen within the following days, if it has not happened already.Velani Ludidi, reporter - Weekend Argus
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
