Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Ronnie Kasrils on 'The Unlikely Secret Agent' & carrying on the legacy of Eleanor Kasrils
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronnie Kasrils
Today at 10:30
How does the Morning Review do in women's representivity?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kathy Magrobi
Today at 11:05
PANEL: Stereotypes of woman characters in SA Television
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melissa de Vries - Actor at Arendsvlei (TV show)
Jawaahier Petersen - Actress at Suidooster (TV show)
Natasha van der Merwe - Actress at Suidooster (TV show)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends. 9 August 2022 9:25 AM
How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry? John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about the industry and... 9 August 2022 6:46 AM
Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use Bianca Resnekov speaks to legal expert, Karabo Mokgonyana, about drones and the legal implications of operating one. 8 August 2022 10:53 PM
View all Local
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
View all Politics
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters. 8 August 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film music... 9 August 2022 8:37 AM
How to start your post-birth fitness journey Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness. 9 August 2022 7:42 AM
Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP, Kyle Dods, chats to Bianca Resnekov about his ever-growing food empire. 8 August 2022 10:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules

4 August 2022 9:30 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Foreign nationals
Legal Practice Act
Legal Practitioner Ruling

Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals cannot be enrolled as legal practitioners in South Africa unless they are permanent residents in South Africa.

This is in accordance to the Legal Practice Act - which only allows South Africans and permanent citizens to be admitted as lawyers.

It is despite non-citizens being allowed to study law at South African universities.

The ruling would have dire consequences for foreign nationals who hoped to become lawyers in the county because it could take years for permanent citizenship to be granted.

It essentially locks foreign nationals completely out of the legal profession even if they have completed all the necessary steps to be enrolled in the profession.

The Constitutional Court has received nods from the Legal Practice Council, and several government departments including the Department of Home Affairs as well as the Department of Employment and Labour.

Director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, said there was no further redress following the apex court's ruling, which left qualified non-citizens - who aspired to practice law in South Africa - out in the cold.

The Constitutional Court finds that non-citizens can easily apply for an exemption in terms of Section 31 of the Immigration Act to gain permanent residence. However, policy of the Department of Home Affairs specifically excludes people from acquiring permanent residence for the purpose of admission and enrollment as legal practitioners.

Muchengeti Hwacha, director - Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition

Listen to the full interview above.




4 August 2022 9:30 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Foreign nationals
Legal Practice Act
Legal Practitioner Ruling

More from Local

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

9 August 2022 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?

9 August 2022 6:46 AM

John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about the industry and how it has grown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use

8 August 2022 10:53 PM

Bianca Resnekov speaks to legal expert, Karabo Mokgonyana, about drones and the legal implications of operating one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly renovated cervical cancer screening site opens in Khayelitsha

8 August 2022 5:26 PM

The KCCSP team has screened close to 60 000 women in a variety of high-level community-based projects and studies since 1995.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bokke, All Blacks and orphaned baby rhinos: what the internet needs to see today

8 August 2022 3:03 PM

Boks Captain Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team joined the All Blacks at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier

8 August 2022 2:50 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UWC supports growth of 21st Century skills, launches coding and robotics club

8 August 2022 1:52 PM

The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa has launched its Coding and Robotics Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s teen pregnancy crisis needs action not lip service'

8 August 2022 1:46 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Amnesty International researcher Marike Keller about curbing South Africa’s teen pregnancy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert

8 August 2022 1:37 PM

American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Local

How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?

Local

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC: Long overdue for a female premier in province

9 August 2022 8:59 AM

Mbeki encourages KZN ANC leadership to prioritise quality when forming branches

9 August 2022 8:51 AM

Gauteng DA confident it has the numbers to unseat Premier David Makhura

9 August 2022 8:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA