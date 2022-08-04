'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
The United Kingdom (UK) government has instituted a three-year ban against management consulting firm Bain & Co retrospective from 4 January 2022.
The ban is based on the testimony of Bain & Co whistleblower Atholl Williams and pressure from Lord Peter Hain.
Williams testified before the state capture commission about Bain & Co's illegal dealings with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The commission later found that had “unlawful” involvement at Sars.
For Williams, this represents a positive step in the direction adding that Bain & Co attacked the country's democracy.
However, he said that the South African government's unwillingness to act against the company depicted the country in a negative light.
I think our government has been embarrassed about what the UK government has done. I think this is quite a slap in our face in the sense that something bad has happened on our patch, and, yet, someone else is going out of their way to punish the perpetrators when we let them off scot-free.Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
Williams calls for the National Treasury to pull its socks up and set an example for the country, not just to punish the company but to hold it accountable for its actions.
It isn't about just punishing Bain from government work; this isn't the issue. The issue is a government looking at a company, saying, 'you acted unethically, you acted to attack our democracy, the very institutions of our democracy, and for that we're going to ban you from working with us'. That ban from the government should have such massive moral weight, that it then compels everyone else to not do business with them.Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
The financial impact to Bain of this ban directly is going to be small, but the knock-on effect is going to be massive!Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157959369_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-of-bain-company-is-a-global-management-consultancy.html?vti=n959jneg834t86ev1t-1-1
