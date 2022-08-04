Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana's success is testament to the rise of women's football not just on the continent but globally.
So said head coach Desiree Ellis when she had an in-studio sitdown with Lester Kiewit on CapeTalk.
Banyana's 2022 Women’s Cup of Nations title made them the champions of Africa.
The women defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final game of the tournament last month.
Ellis added that Banyana's continental victory has not only changed the narrative and elevated women’s football but hoisted women in sport.
The three-time CAF Women’s Coach of the Year said her team’s momentous victory was only the beginning of Banyana Banyana's smashing performance.
I think corporates must be jealous because two successive world cups, two successive Olympics, two successive finals, getting a gold medal [and] four successive Cosafa cups. I’m still not sure what we need to do to get more corporates to come on board.Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
Years ago, former president of Fifa Sepp Blatter said the future is feminine and he already saw the future. You look at the last World Cup already, the numbers had gone up and the quality had gone up. If you look between 2015 and 2019, the game has gotten quicker…Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
However, in the build-up to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, the second successive qualifier for the team, Banyana Banyana is still in need of more financial support to successfully compete.
Safa alone can’t do this; they’ve been doing it for a long time, and they have urged corporates to come on board. We have Sasol and we have the Hollywoodbets Super League, but we need more for us to be taken to a different level.Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
We still have sort of an amateur league and playing against countries who have professional leagues can you imagine if all of these players were full-time professional where we would be?Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
