An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination

4 August 2022 10:22 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
coronavirus vaccines
Guillain-Barré syndrome

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded a fatality linked to coronavirus vaccination.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) made the announcement on Thursday morning.

It said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Saphra said that due to patient confidentiality, no details regarding the case may be shared.

The patient was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, also referred to as GBS, which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nervous system.

GBS is very rare but a severe adverse event that is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other medicines and can also be triggered by infections such as SARS-CoV-2.

Sahpra CEO, Doctor Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela: "It is with very sad hearts today that we report to you that Sahpra has been informed of a fatal case of a sydrom called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, shortly referred to as GBS. This is a case that was noted following vaccination with the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine."

WATCH: Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination


This article first appeared on EWN : Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
