Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded a fatality linked to coronavirus vaccination.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) made the announcement on Thursday morning.
It said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Saphra said that due to patient confidentiality, no details regarding the case may be shared.
The patient was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, also referred to as GBS, which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nervous system.
GBS is very rare but a severe adverse event that is associated with the administration of various vaccines and other medicines and can also be triggered by infections such as SARS-CoV-2.
Sahpra CEO, Doctor Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela: "It is with very sad hearts today that we report to you that Sahpra has been informed of a fatal case of a sydrom called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, shortly referred to as GBS. This is a case that was noted following vaccination with the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine."
WATCH: Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
This article first appeared on EWN : Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
Source : AFP
